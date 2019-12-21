CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle injury crash that occurred on state Route 159 near milepost zero in Fairfield County. The crash occurred on Dec. 19 at approximately 3:10 p.m.
Veronica Andrews, age 39, of Amanda, was traveling southbound on state Route 159, operating a 2015 IC school bus loaded with 28 students from the Amanda Clearcreek School District. Sandra L. Downs, age 56, was traveling southbound on state Route 159, operating a 2002 Ford Taurus when she failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and struck the rear of Andrews vehicle. There were no injuries to any occupants.
Troopers from the Lancaster Post of the Highway Patrol along with Clearcreek Township Fire and EMS, responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol urges all motorists to use all available safety equipment, avoid distractions and not operate any motor vehicle under impairment.