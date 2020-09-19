CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council heard an update from the new owners of the former Everts Middle School gym and industrial arts wing on how things are progressing with the renovations and revitalization of those structures.
The property, located at the 100 Block of East Mill Street was left vacant and owned by the city since the educational wing of the city was purchased and turned into senior living space. The building had fallen into disrepair and had not had heat or water service for a few years following its disconnection from the main building.
Jon Bialy, owner of Bialy Corp and member of the non-profit board, shared what they’ve been doing with the building. They’ve formed a non-profit and created a board as well as begun work on the building.
“We’ve established electric service to the property, water has been established and we’re getting ready to embark on a brand new HVAC system for the entire complex,” he said.
Bialy said when he looked at the project he asked what Pickaway County was missing and that was to get the athletic side of the project up and running to help fund the arts side of the project.
“What I found was, I’m big into baseball, we had the Circleville RedHawks traveling team and they’ve gone from a group of 12 kids to 90 since we got the center on the forefront of being functional,” Bialy commented. “Seventy-five percent of the kids left Pickaway County to play baseball because we didn’t offer the facilities or the teams and that was frustrating.”
Bialy said the plan is to replicate the same program they did for baseball for volleyball and basketball. They are also setting up an air rifle shooting range. Bialy said they hope to have the facility open by mid-October.
“If you’re not familiar with air rifle shooting, they can attract up to 200 to 300 people to come shoot,” he added. “We’ve applied for grants to have the marksman shoots and air rifle shoots at Everts in 2021. With all the baseball, basketball, volleyball and air rifle there will be thousands of people coming into Circleville.”
According to Bialy, those people in turn will then visit local businesses.
“That’s what we’re hoping for,” he concluded.