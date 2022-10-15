CIRCLEVILLE — North Court Street in the area of U.S. 23 will remain open through next week to help relieve traffic for the Circleville Pumpkin Show.
Barry Keller, vice president of the Circleville Pumpkin Show, said the barrels on U.S. 23 have already marked out where they will go to help aid traffic flow.
“It’s our understanding it’ll be open to two way traffic next week during the Pumpkin Show,” Keller said. “That is a wonderful, needed entry and exit point to the city for visitors to the Pumpkin Show.”
Keller said a lot of people worked to petition the railroad to allow the road to be open during the days long festival.
“They have heard from multiple people from the [Pickaway County] engineer’s office, the Highway Patrol, The Sheriff’s Office, the Pumpkin Show, we all understand the importance of that being open,” he said.
Chris Mullins, Pickaway County Engineer, said the goal has always been to get it reopened in a timely manner, as the original goal of CSX, their contractor, and hos office was the first of October.
“Many factors, as seen on most construction projects currently, slowed progress including supply chain issues, weather, and unforeseen subsurface conditions like the high water table that has always plagued this area,” he said. “They were able to complete the substructure work, however the superstructure still needs to be constructed and set into place.
This will occur sometime in the spring of 2023 as the railroad only has limited windows throughout the year where they can complete close the track, as will be required for setting the superstructure.”
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy said in a recent public meeting that the city has been told the work will be complete and the road will permanently re-open in March of 2023.