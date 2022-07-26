Precast structure

The pre-cast structure was put in place earlier this month and crews have been working to complete the North Court Street bridge over Hargus Creek in Circleville. 

 Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald

CIRCLEVILLE — The bridge replacement project on North Court Street in Circleville over Hargus Creek is coming along and still on schedule.

email scollins@circlevilleherald.com 

