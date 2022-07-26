CIRCLEVILLE — The bridge replacement project on North Court Street in Circleville over Hargus Creek is coming along and still on schedule.
"The bridge project on N. Court St. in Circleville just finished setting the precast (or prefab) concrete arches and headwalls," said Brooke Ebersole, ODOT public information officer. "In the next few weeks, the contractor will pour the retaining walls, waterproof the structure, and complete all necessary drainage work. We anticipate the bridge to have one lane open in both directions by mid to late September, pending weather."
The bridge is a 60-foot span is the longest such span of any single-piece precast arch bridge installed to date by the Ohio Department of Transportation. Encore Precast supplied the bridge to ODOT. It's also the longest span Encore has supplied.
"It’s tied for longest length by a just a few other bridges in the Midwest, but it’s definitely one of a kind for us," Ebersole said.
Ebersole said the type of bridge and how it was being construction isn't the only thing that makes it special.
"It’s been a cool opportunity for this project team to work on something that’s so unique, and on a bridge that’s been such a community marker overtime," Ebersole said. "So many residents have personal memories tied to this bridge, and that’s not something we take lightly. It’s our hope to do well by them by preserving what we can on this bridge, and implementing new structure that will be a landmark for years to come."
Jim Stanley, service director, spoke at a Service Committee meeting Tuesday night and said the city is being told the project will re-open the day after Labor Day.
"They said they're trying to get it done sooner but that's what they're telling us," he said.