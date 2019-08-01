CIRCLEVILLE — Those arrested in two separate incidents each occurring at one address began to wind their way through the criminal justice system on Wednesday as many of them had their initial hearing in Circleville Municipal Court.
Kiante Carter, of Stoutsville, turned himself into police Tuesday and appeared before Judge Rose Fargo McFarland. He pleaded not guilty to charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and improperly discharging a firearm near a prohibited premise. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to wear an ankle monitor and stay confined to his residence.
McFarland gave Carter credit for turning himself in but said the overall tenor of his case is disturbing.
“We have community members who are at risk ... and that is a concern for me,” the judge said.
Circleville Police Sgt. Matthew Havey said that Carter turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest was served.
Carter is connected to a July 26 shooting in which Circleville Police received several calls about shots being fired in the vicinity of West Ohio Street. One man was arrested that day, Christopher Rogers, whose address is 121 W. Ohio St.
Rogers told police that day about several people firing shots at his vehicle. Witnesses reported seeing Rogers running down the street firing a gun at another vehicle. He faces several charges and remains in the Pickaway County Jail.
The second incident occurred Tuesday at the same 121 W. Ohio St. address.
Police said that shortly before 3 p.m. their officers, assisted by Circleville Municipal Court Probation Officers, served a search warrant on 121 W. Ohio St., apartment No. 2. A firearm was recovered from the residence and the following people were arrested:
Richard Harrell Jr., 23, of Circleville, was charged with improper discharging a firearm into a habitation or safety zone, a second-degree felony, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; Chelsie Blevins, 23, of Ashville, was arrested on a felony warrant from Franklin County; Denise Reed, 30, of Circleville, was charged with obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; Kelsey Jenkins, 18 of Circleville, faces a tampering with evidence charge, a third-degree felony; Kyle Rock II, 18 of Circleville, obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and James Gillian, 25, of Circleville, was arrested on a parole violation.
Hafey said Wednesday that the initial search revealed the need to get a separate warrant for a second search of the premise. He did not elaborate about the contents of the warrant.
All those arrested in the second incident pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the charges against them, and all but four were released on their own recognizance. Those four remained in the county jail as of late afternoon yesterday.