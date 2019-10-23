LOGAN — After two years of continuous investigation by the State of Ohio; four long days of hearing testimony from numerous witnesses; and approximately two-and-a-half hours of deliberations, the jurors in the Janie Bolin-Wolfe trial came back with a verdict Monday afternoon at approximately 4:05 p.m.
Bolin-Wolfe was indicted and charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony; one count of gross patient neglect, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of patient neglect, a second-degree misdemeanor in regards to the death of an Arcadia Acres resident, where she was previously employed.
A jury of eight women and four men found Bolin-Wolfe “not guilty” of all charges. A big sigh of relief came over the defendant as her defense attorney, Dennis Belli, of Columbus, patted her shoulder to console her. Bolin-Wolfe hung her head and wiped the tears from her eyes, then looked at the jurors and quietly whispered, “Thank you.”
In 2017, Arcadia Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center closed its doors after approximately 50 years of service to the community. The reason cited was “alleged wrongful acts” at the nursing home.
Two years after its closing, Bolin-Wolfe was indicted and charged for those “alleged” wrongful acts due to the death of one of the residents at the facility.
A survey report from the Ohio Department of Health revealed that Jesse Rowland, a resident of Arcadia Acres who required continuous ventilator support, had respiratory distress and was found unresponsive with the ventilator tubing disconnected on Sept. 12, 2017. According to the report, Rowland’s ventilator alarm was sounding for an unknown length of time, prior to Bolin-Wolfe responding to the emergency.
The survey also noted that the incident “resulted in immediate jeopardy, serious life-threatening harm and subsequent death when the director of nursing (Bolin-Wolfe) neglected to respond for approximately 20 minutes following the notification of a significant change in condition.”
The Logan Daily News (The Circleville Herald’s sister paper) reported in 2017, that close to a dozen standards were not met by Arcadia Acres Inc., according to information received by the Ohio Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Although numerous witnesses including a doctor, respiratory therapist and EMS personnel testified for the prosecution that Rowland was ventilator-dependent and could not breathe on his own, it wasn’t enough to sway the jurors to cast a guilty verdict.
Friday afternoon, Bolin-Wolfe took the stand and testified. She admitted to making mistakes while working at Arcadia Acres, but stated over and over that she would never put a resident’s life in jeopardy. She admitted to not properly reporting the incident; not being on the first floor of the facility where she was assigned when the incident occurred; and not paying more attention.
“In hindsight, I would have done things differently. However, that doesn’t make me a murderer,” she told the jurors.
“It was a very satisfying verdict, I think,” Belli told The Logan Daily News. “The jury of this county saw through the smoking mirrors of the Attorney General’s case. I think the Attorney General should be ashamed — that office should be ashamed to bring an action like this against a dedicated nurse. Everybody makes mistakes.”
Bolin-Wolfe also spoke with The Logan Daily News and said, “I would like to thank the jury for taking in all the information and weighing it to come up with the correct verdict.”
While the prosecution was disappointed, they knew this was going to be a difficult decision for the jury to deliberate with all of the testimonies and evidence brought into court.
“This is obviously a devastating loss for the county,” stated Hocking County Assistant Prosecutor Jorden Meadows. “I wasn’t involved in it from the beginning but I know my boss (Prosecutor Benjamin Fickel) felt very confident going into this and from what I’ve reviewed of the file, I felt very confident about this as well. It’s a tragedy really to think that somebody got away with something that they shouldn’t have.”
Bolin-Wolfe’s family members sat in the courtroom during the entire trial and were very relieved to hear the “not guilty” verdict.
However, former Arcadia Acres employees and Rowland’s mother were very disappointed and heartbroken.
Rowland died on Sept. 12, 2017. The indictment states that Bolin-Wolfe recklessly failed to provide Rowland with a treatment, care, goods or service that was necessary to maintain his health or safety and the failure resulted in the physical harm or serious physical harm, in the form of Rowland’s death.
While there was a lot of evidence brought into the courtroom, and numerous witnesses for the State, jurors didn’t feel the State brought forth enough to merit a guilty verdict. Bolin-Wolfe was free to go home with her family members at the end of the trial.
Edward Telle was the owner of Arcadia Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at the time of its closing.
Defense attorney Dennis Belli, of Columbus, represented Bolin-Wolfe; and Attorney Debra Wehrle with the Attorney General’s Office, represented the prosecution, along with Hocking County Prosecutor Benjamin Fickel and Assistant Prosecutor Jorden Meadows. Hocking County Common Pleas Judge John Wallace presided over the five-day trial.