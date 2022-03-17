CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Visitors Bureau has announced that starting next week, the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) is to go live for the first time in Circleville.
A DORA allows people to carry alcoholic beverages inside of a designated area that are purchased inside restaurants or bars and are already permitted by the state. The current proposal is for Circleville’s downtown area, including businesses on Watt Street, Main Street, Franklin Street, Court Street, Pickaway Street, and Scioto Street.
The DORA will be active every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the exception of the week of the Circleville Pumpkin Show. The hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.
Nathan Wilson, executive director for the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, shared the news that starting March 24, the DORA is to be active, with some plans for Saturday, March 26.
"We're coordinating some music and outdoor entertainment with the DBA on Saturday," he said. "The rollout is to be Thursday and Friday and we want to give businesses time to get it going and get acclimated."
Downtown businesses are to display three different colored stickers on their store fronts. A white circular DORA sticker signifies the business as a place to buy alcohol to participate; a red sticker is for businesses that are not participating and don't allow the beverages inside; and a blue sticker is for welcoming businesses.
Wilson said to his knowledge, there are two liquor sales locations and two retail stores that have chosen not to participate.
"One of the liquor establishments is a private establishment who chose not to participate because they can't sell to the general public," Wilson said.
Wilson said the whole point is to drive foot traffic and shoppers, both local and from surrounding communities, downtown later in the day, incentivizing local businesses to remain open later and creating a cyclical effect.
"The biggest way to gauge the success is if we have traffic downtown and we see businesses staying open later, that's what this is designed to do," he said.
"Circleville is a perfect candidate for it because everything kind of closes up at 5 o'clock and the key target is to get people downtown during the evening times.
"We want people who work elsewhere to come home and shop, and not have to go outside our community, but we also want people from outside the community who get off work at 5 p.m. to come here and spend their money in Circleville."
Ashley Tait, owner of Tootle's Bar in Downtown Circleville, championed the DORA as good for Circleville.
"Many surrounding communities execute a DORA successfully," Tait said.
"Many keep their town beautiful while doing this. The goal is to get people to shop and explore our downtown area, plan outdoor events, all while enjoying an adult beverage from a participating liquor establishment."
Tait said the DORA operates under he same laws that restaurants and bars have to follow.
"Actually, DORA guidelines are stricter than liquor establishments," she said."The DORA is not designed to be a bar crawl or allow drunks to rage [in] the streets at 2 a.m. with an alcoholic beverage."
Tate is a 20-year veteran of the service industry, including the last 14 at Tootle's.
"I love the bar scene," she said.
"I make living off of slinging booze. As a liquor license holder, and a good human, I pride myself on being an establishment that is aware of who I serve and how much I serve.
"I will happily and responsibly continue to share my Tootle's cocktails and large beer selection with those who want to enjoy them on the streets of our historical town."
Public discussions on the DORA began more than a year ago, something Wilson said is great to see coming to fruition.
"It was about this time last year that we really started to focus on getting it rolling, and the city and Uptown Circleville were all key in getting it through," he said.
"It's exciting the more we've gone through the process, the more municipalities we've come in contact with who have done this and every single one sings the praises of it in getting people downtown and revitalizing the downtown district."