CIRCLEVILLE — While not a compete picture, the January point in time homeless count showed increased numbers from the last count in August.
Pickaway County Community Action conducted their count starting at 8 p.m. on Jan. 24, counting until well after midnight. Including individuals in residential treatment facilities that did not have permanent housing more than 500 people were counted as homeless.
The big contributors were 212 children who were identified by Pickaway County schools as having a lack of “fixed, regular or adequate nighttime residence.” There were 193 individuals in treatment facilities, 58 people in shelters, 23 people living out of motels, 14 people living in their car, 4 campers with an unknown number of people, 13 people living outside, 8 people who visited the drop in center and three people living in abandoned buildings.
Fallon Kingery, community services director at PICCA, said the number of children recognized by the schools increased from 137 to 212 from the August count. The amount of people in cars doubled from the August count and the number of people in a shelter went up almost 33 percent.
Kingery said this problem isn’t something that PICCA can solve on it’s own.
“It’s going to take the whole community to fix this issue not just one agency,” she said.
Kingery said they had about 15 people on the homeless count and they didn’t get to go everywhere.
“There is likely more homeless individuals,” she said. “We can’t start until 8 p.m. and we stayed out until after midnight and if we had someone tell us they were homeless we could count them. But we get calls everyday so I know there’s more.”
Becky Hammond, executive director, said they hear from people who have come to the community that Pickaway County and Circleville has more resources than where they came from, but that’s not the case.
“That’s what they say to us when we ask but we know we don’t have a lot of services,” Hammond said. “It’s the same situation all over the state.”
Hammond said PICCA would be attending a 2023 Housing summit organized by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce which will feature several panels on how to address the housing problem in local communities.
“It’s a lot of the key players on the housing issue across the state,” she said. “There are developers, people like us who are worried, all trying to figure out solutions.”
Hammond said one of the issues she sees is the NIMBY issue or “not in my backyard.”
“We just need the narrative to change to know the difference between affordable housing and low income housing,” she said. “A lot of these developers that want to come in are for working people. PICCA has low income housing and HUD does. Affordable housing is for people who are trying to rent or trying to buy a house. Not having those creates less low income housing because people can’t afford the prices on rent and housing these days.”
Kingery said the people living in hotels were people working and paying weekly rates to those hotels just to have a roof over their head.
“They’re paying for themselves and their families to be in those hotels because there are no rentals available for them,” she said. “Those are people that have been there long term. I’m sure there’s more. By them paying all that money out weekly that limits what’s next for them including a deposit.”
Kingery said for many of them their housing had been lost during the COVID pandemic through no fault of their own.
“Either their housing had been sold, their housing was not fit to live in so they had to leave,” she said.
Hammond said the number of people who actually want to live on the land, for whatever reason, is really small.
“You’re always going to have a few of those individuals but the rest of it is getting out of control,” she said. “Most of these people would live with a roof over their head if they could.”
Hammond said some of the programs they have like the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) or funding established during the COVID pandemic through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help keep people in their homes.
“The situation could have been 10 fold worse if we didn’t have funds to keep people in their homes,” she said. “We do still have some [Community Foundation] money and our Community Services Block Grant but we’ve spent millions in COVID funding.”
As a way to address the issue there is a community meeting Monday, Feb. 20 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. under the topic “From Conversation to Action Plan.” The meeting is being held at the Community United Methodist Church located at 120 N. Pickaway Street in Circleville. Visitors should enter the building through Door C.
Hammond said they plan to do another count this summer.
“We want to keep our comparables going to see if things are going to continue to get worse, which we fear,” she said.