CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Christian University has hired a new assistant vice president.
David Uhl, a 2003 graduate of Ohio Christian University, will serve as the incoming assistant vice president of advancement. His first day was Jan. 6.
Uhl earned his bachelor’s in business and ministry from OCU in 2003 and later earned his master’s degree in leadership for higher education from Capella University in 2005 before earning his PH.D in organizational management and leadership in 2010 also from Capella University.
“We are very proud of Uhl as an institution,” Vice President of Advancement Craig Brown said. “He is situationally aware in respects to Ohio Christian University. He has the ability to not only share the gospel but to be influential with other people. We have an opportunity for someone like that.”
Uhl said taking the job felt like coming home.
“Ohio Christian is woven into the fabric of my life story,” Uhl told The Circleville Herald. “I graduated from OCU. I met and married my wife at OCU. I have had the privilege of serving as a part-time OCU faculty member for 13 years. The University and its people hold a special place in my heart, and it is an honor to be back home to serve.”
Uhl will be tasked with community engagement, fundraising, and alumni and church relations in the position.
He said he’s looking forward to reconnecting with the university.
“I am most looking forward to reconnecting with the people who make Ohio Christian such a great place,” he added. “I am also excited about working to develop new relationships and partnerships with people who understand the value of Christian higher education and believe in the mission of Ohio Christian University.”
Since earning his PH.D from Capella University, Uhl was president and executive director for Destination Downtown Lancaster from 2010 to 2012 during which time he developed a 10-year vision for Downtown Lancaster. He then would serve as director of business development and government relations for the Fairfield County Board of Developmental Disabilities. He’s also served as city council president for Lancaster City Council.
“We are excited for David and his wife, Perla, and kids, Samantha and Ethan, to join our team,” Brown said. “David is a person who values education and is active in ministry as an ordained minister through the Churches of Christ in Christian Union.”
Brown said Uhl’s extensive and demonstrated experience in executive leadership, community engagement, and revenue generation will be a valuable addition to the advancement team at Ohio Christian.
“Ohio Christian University represents an awesome opportunity for people to partner with us in stewardship and philanthropy,” Brown said. “My hopes are that David will assume the responsibility and the mantle of leading the Advancement Department under my guidance and direction and continue to grow the department.”