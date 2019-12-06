CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Christian University has partnered with Ardeo Education Solutions to provide a loan repayment assistance program to traditional undergraduate students.
The program works by acting as a “safety net” to help students repay federal, private and Parent PLUS loans if the student makes $45,000 less after graduating from OCU.
Assistance is set on a sliding scale and graduates who make less than $20,000 per year are eligible for full reimbursement. According to OCU’s website, full time tuition for the 2019-2020 school year is $21,390 for an Ohio resident and room and board is $8,320.
“When we’re dealing with our type of student, a lot of ministry and education majors there is a fear that the job they feel called for isn’t going to provide enough for them to payback their loan,” Vice President of Enrollment Kevin Jones said. “So this is a way for us to guarantee that.”
The program called the Payback Promise Loan Repayment Program reimburses graduates quarterly for the payments they make to their student loans. Just because a student qualifies for the program doesn’t mean they are free of the debt.
“Students need to realize that they still need to repay their loans,” Allison Browning, director of financial aid, said. “It’s not just a free-for-all that we are going to pay back all of your loans with the payback promise.”
According to the federal reserve, 54 percent of adults that attended college took on debt to pay for it and of that 54 percent, two in 10 were behind on their payments.
Browning said she believes students will ease concerns about repaying college debt.
“I think students won’t be as intimidated about the repayment process if they know that there is help available,” Browning said. The Payback Promise program covers students in any major not just education and ministry majors. “It’s something that is completely free for the student,” Jones added. “It’s not free for us but we think it’s a good investment.”