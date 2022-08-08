OCU to host community event later this month

CIRCLEVILLE – Ohio Christian University is opening up their campus later this month for a free family event for the community.
On Sunday Aug. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m., the University is hosting Community Fun Day on campus. The event will feature a motorcycle stunt show, cruise-in, food trucks, live music, giveaways, and info booths from local resource organizations.
“In addition to the stunts, OCU will also share an inspirational message from Scott Caraboolad, formerly “Starboy Scott” of Starboyz, and founding member of Ride4Life,” Kathleen Kehl, Director of Development at OCU, said. “His mission on his website says ‘I have experienced misery, failures and addictions. But there comes a time in your life when you choose to ride down a new road.’”
Bill Glass Behind the Walls is the sponsor behind Ride4Life. Michael Nolan, CEO, said in a press release shared that they’re doing something else in the community.
“Bill Glass, as an NFL standout for the Cleveland Browns in the 60’s, loved Ohio and looked for ways to give back to the communities in the great state,” Nolan said in a press release. “Our organization is excited to be a part of such a unifying community event and while we are in town, we will also be spending some time in the Circleville Juvenile Facility to engage and bring hope in that community within the community.”
Kehl said the event is the first of it’s kind and it was formed off that visit to the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility.
“One of our student’s parents work with Bill and we just invited them out on for that Sunday and that’s what started the whole thing,” she said. “We then added the car cruise-in, and all the other events on that day with it.”
Kehl said they are working still on organizing a kids zone at the event and they’ve already received word on some of the local resource centers.
“With the local resources centers we want people to have a place to go where they may not know what’s in the community and get some help they need from local groups that provide those resources,” Kehl said. “Elizabeth’s Hope, a women’s center, an adoption center is coming, a couple of churches will be sharing some of their ministry and a few other groups will be there.”
All classic, custom and sport cars, trucks and motorcycles wishing to participate in the cruise-in should arrive on campus by 12:30 p.m. There is no registration cost.
If you have questions or would like to sponsor this event, please visit www.ohiochristian.edu/community-fun-day or call Kathleen at 740-420-5918. Ohio Christian University is located at 1476 Lancaster Pike in Circleville.