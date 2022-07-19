CIRCLEVILLE — A Circleville woman has completed a 135 mile race through Death Valley with temperatures over 120 degrees even at night.
Last week, Kelly ODell, 44, a teacher and cross country coach at Teays Valley High School, competed in the Badwater 135, an ultra marathon race in which she ran 135 miles over two days, finishing in just under 47 hours.
"I finished Badwater 135 with a time of 46:57:33. My goal was around 42 hours but the fact that I finished is a celebration no matter what my time was,” ODell said. “It was a great battle from the beginning with temperatures at the start around 124 degrees Fahrenheit at 8 p.m. Temps did not cool down much through the night and my crew was busy keeping ice on me and keeping me sprayed down with water.”
ODell said the heat was a big challenge but so was keeping in nutrition.
“Almost immediately I struggled to keep down any electrolyte drink or calories,” she said. “The only thing my body seemed to tolerate was water. Using only body fat and water to fuel my progress was daunting and fatiguing but I continued to push on. I made every time cut off by seconds and then would soldier on to make the next one just in the nick of time.”
Looking back on the race ODell said her favorite part was her climb in the mountains after clearing Death Valley.
“My favorite part of the race was the last 13 miles of climbing up to the Mt. Whitney portal,” she said. “Feeling the temps cool down and seeing the massive mountain was a welcoming view from the desolate desert.”
Having completed the race ODell spoke about pushing through a new boundary.
“Anytime you push through a boundary that you thought existed, it opens up a new level of confidence and belief in yourself,” she said. "I'll be pulling from this experience for a long time in my life.”
ODell finished 74 out of 78 runners that conquered the tough, long distance endurance race — 16 runners did not cross the finish line. ODell said though there were times that the race was stressful, she's glad she didn’t give up.
“I was the last runner to come through every checkpoint,” she said. “That didn't matter to me but knowing I was up against cutoff after cutoff was stressful. You have moments during races like this where you're actually having fun, smiling, chatting with people, etc. and this race was a battle from the beginning. Some things went wrong quickly and it really would have been easy to say I'm done but I hung in there. I knew every time I left a checkpoint I may not make it to the next one but I wasn't going to quit because of that. I was at least going to try and I'm glad I did because it worked.”
ODell also reflected on her final stretch and what it was like to cross the finish line.
“The last 13 miles were the best ever,” she said. “Crazy to believe but I felt the most alert, the strongest and most confident in those last 13 miles trekking uphill to the finish. I never let myself believe I was going to finish until I was at about mile 135. [Crossing the finishing line] Like a million bucks, but better. The joy, gratitude and elation that comes with crossing a finish line that can't even be described in words. It was a terrific moment, not just for me but for my team as well.”
ODell felt the support of the community during the race.
“Thank you to Circleville and to all of Pickaway County for your support and outpouring of genuine care during this major journey,” she said.
A week later, ODell said she’s feeling great.
“Life goes on and it doesn't look any different than it did prior to the race,” she said. “The difference is something that I hold within myself. I know I can do hard things, I know when the outlook is grim I can still persevere. I know when it looks like it would be easy to give up that sticking it out has a much bigger reward. These are the character traits that ultrarunners get to continually build on and we love it.”
As for whether or not she’ll do another ultra marathon, she’s got one lined up in January.
“After completing Badwater it actually makes me look at 100 mile races a little differently,” she said. “I'm excited to get back to training for my next 100 that will be in January. The question if I will complete more races that are over 100 miles and in extreme environments in the future? Not for awhile. I think I'll stick the comfort of flat 100's in mild temps.”