The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pickaway County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
State Routes 316 and 752 will have resurfacing work done. The project will resurface state Route 316 from Jefferson Avenue to Station Street in the village of Ashville and resurface state Route 752 from U.S. Route 23 to Fairfield County. Estimated completion is later this month.
Continuing impacts:
State Route 752 between U.S. Route 23 and state Route 674 will have daily lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m starting Monday, July 13 for pavement repairs. Estimated completion is later this month.
State Route 316 between Jefferson Avenue and Station Street will have daily lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m starting Monday, July 13 for pavement repairs. Estimated completion is later this month.