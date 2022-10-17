CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) along side representatives from the City of Circleville, the community and state government came together to celebrate the official grand opening of the North Court Street Bridge over Hargus Creek.
The $1.8 million bridge was completed last week just days before the opening of the 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show. The bridge serves as a main thoroughfare for residents of the city, being the only road that goes through the entire city from north to south and providing access to U.S. 23 on both sides.
The bridge is approximately 60 feet long and is comprised of 100 percent precast concrete. That means the concrete arches were poured and cured off-site, transported, and installed. It is the longest span of any single-piece precast ever implemented by ODOT. The new bridge also includes new decorative handrails that are consistent with the aesthetic of the previous bridge that was built in 1924.
ODOT District 6 Deputy Director Anthony Turowski spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony near the bridge on property used by Charmion Performing Arts Center.
“Bridges are the name of the game here at ODOT,” Turowski said. “They help us connect our markets to our farms and they help us connect one neighborhood to another here in Circleville.”
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy gave a few remarks encouraging those present to see what Circleville is all about, especially during the week of Pumpkin Show and shared the city, which has about 14,000 residents will see about 400,000 come to town.
“This bridge is a big important part of that,” he said.
McIlroy shared ODOT is working on another project to improve the city’s entry way on U.S. Route 22 and U.S. Route 23 on the west side of the city.
“They’ll be working there to make some improvements there next year,” he said. “That’s a project I’ve been working on since about 2014. We’re going to get that complete.”
Governor Mike DeWine said in a press release, “The Circleville Pumpkin Show is a major community event and something Ohioans look forward to each year. We made it a priority to complete this important infrastructure project before the start of this year’s festivities to ensure safer and easier travel for residents and visitors alike.”
Turowski, who called himself a “bridge enthusiast” and helped scope this bridge to get the project started.
“This bridge is special and unique,” he said. “It’s actually a very old bridge and the new structure is actually one of a kind in the state. It was important that when we build this structure we didn’t loose the uniqueness of this arch bridge. We salvaged some of the foundations and we’ve actually replicated some of the unique pedestrian hand railing to keep some of that character in the structure and not replace it with a cookie cutter bridge.”
Turowski said the bridge has seen more than 1 million people cross it by foot, wagon, car and more.
“It’s been a part of countless family memories and been painted countless times by locals,” he said. “It’s seen 96 Pumpkin Shows and in two days the 115th iteration will be starting. I’m glad that we made our were able to open it up.”
Turowski thanked those that had a hand in the project and said he was glad to see neighbors arriving to the ribbon cutting with smiles on their faces.
“When we started this project and in talking with Mayor McIlroy it was essential and non-negotiable that this bridge be open for the Pumpkin Show, not just partially open but completely open,” he said. “I was encouraged to see a couple neighbors here today that I’ve met and they came with smiles on their faces and not a scowl. We appreciate that.”
McIlroy spoke about the workers that were present daily, taking questions from curious residents and how they went out of their way to do so.
“You were very gracious to our neighbors, very welcoming with all the questions people stopped and asked you what was going on,” he said. “Thank you very much and you did a great job. We have a wonderful product now.”
The original foundation, which engineers thought was concrete actually turned out to be limestone and was re-used as part of the new bridge, preserving a bit of history and helping to ease both cost and time on the project.
“As we got out there and opened it up it turned out it was the original limestone foundations and we didn’t just throw those away,” he said. “We said we can salvage that, work with that and use them as the foundation for the new bridge to save some money, keep it moving and incorporate it.”
Turowski said the bridge is the largest precast structure in the State of Ohio, which provides for a better pour in controlled conditions.
“They trucked [the bridge] in from offsite, actually casting it in a concrete yard off site to make a higher quality product instead of having to build it in the wind and the rain and all sorts of different weather,” he said. “They built it in place, snapped it together. It’s pretty unique and innovative to shorten the overall duration and minimize the inconvenience to the folks out here and keep the closure as short as possible.”