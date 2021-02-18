The state Route 316 and state Route 762 bridges over Big Darby Creek will have daily lane restrictions starting Monday, Feb. 22 through March 8 for survey work.

The closures will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

email scollins@circlevilleherald.com 

