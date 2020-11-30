CENTRAL OHIO - As a mixture of rain and snow transitions to snow this afternoon and overnight, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are ready.
More than 200 plow trucks will be treating Central Ohio roadways as the winter weather moves into the region.
Pavement temperatures remain in the 40s this morning, but are expected to drop later today and ODOT anticipates some accumulation this evening and overnight.
Many motorists haven't driven as frequently this year, so it's important to remember in ice and snow, take it slow. Any wet pavement could become slick.
Snow plows often travel at a lower rate of speed, so please give them room to work and don't crowd the plow.
The snow is expected to continue overnight, which means ODOT crews will work around the clock to ensure highways, state, and U.S. routes are safe and passable for Tuesday's morning commute.