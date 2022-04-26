CIRCLEVILLE – Construction on the bridge on North Court Street over Hargus Creek will begin Monday, May 9, resulting in a full closure of North Court Street/state Route 188 in Circleville.
The closure has been pushed back one week from it’s original announcement date of May 2 late last week.
Circleville Service Director Jim Stanley said the closure will be between East Main Street/state Route 56 and Northridge Road/state Route 188. Local traffic will be permitted between the closures and the bridge, but the bridge will not be passible. The closure is expected to last for 90 days.
“The State detour for traffic coming into Circleville on state Route 188 from the east will be state Route 188 to state Route 674 South to state Route 22 West to state Route 56 West to state Route 188,” Stanley said in an email. “For traffic leaving Circleville heading east the state detour will be SR-188 to SR-56 East to SR-22 East to SR-674 North to SR-188 East.”
Stanley said both the state and local detours will be marked with signage.
“The local detour will be Court Street to Main Street to Pickaway Street to Northridge Road for Traffic going North to Northridge Road. Going South to Court Street we be Northridge Road to Pickaway Street to Main Street to Court Street.”