CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy shared an update on the Ohio Department of Transportation project taking place this spring in the city.
ODOT is preparing to pave Court Street and Main Street within the city limits since they’re state roads. The city has matching funds invested in the project and is required to update all sidewalk accesses to be ADA compliant.
“They started [Monday] with the ADA ramps and they’ll hopefully get those completed very soon,” he said. “We think the paving will begin Monday, May 3.
McIlroy said ODOT would start on Main Street on the west side of the city at the railroad tracks and pave to Court Street, then pave from there, moving north on Court Street to Water Street and then go back to Main Street and pave from Court Street east to Lancaster Pike and Mingo Street.
“We hope that will start on May 3, but right now, you’re seeing a lot of work on the ADA ramps,” he said.
After a question from council, McIlroy said paving shouldn’t take very long.
“I think the paving will be done within a week, I think the ramps will take longer,” he said.