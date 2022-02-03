CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Department of Transportation crews have prepared for the inclement weather that was expected to hit Ohio starting yesterday and going into today.
The preliminary forecast indicated a prolonged storm that is to begin as rain and freezing rain before transitioning to snow. Following the storm, frigid temperatures are expected to move in, extending the threat of icy conditions.
“We are encouraging Ohioans to avoid any unnecessary trips during the storm to help give all of our road crews room to work,” said Governor Mike DeWine.
“For those who must travel, please be safe and take it slow, giving yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.”
As a result of the storm many non-essential government offices are closing Thursday. Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy told Circleville City Council on Tuesday night that he instructed his staff to watch the reports and if Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey issues a Level 2 snow emergency, they are to have a two-hour delay. If the emergency is not lifted before, they should report and supervisors should be in contact with their staff.
“We have essential employees who will come to work anyway; those are all safety forces, police department civilian staff, the street department, water distribution, and wastewater employees and water plant employees who will come, regardless of the weather,” he said.
ODOT crews are prepared to work 12- to 16-hour shifts around the clock over the next several days to combat ice and snow. Because this storm is to begin as rain, crews aren’t able to pretreat since any de-icing materials used will continuously be washed away.
“When it comes to ice, salt is our best defense; however, the amount of ice expected will create hazardous conditions, so travel should be avoided unless absolutely necessary,” ODOT had stated in a release.
“Power outages due to ice are also possible, which could impact traffic signals throughout the area. If drivers encounter a traffic light that is dark, treat the intersection as a four-way stop and proceed with caution.”
ODOT said once the precipitation transitions to snow, it’s expected to fall quickly, making it difficult for crews to keep up.
“During winter storms, ODOT strives to keep roads passable to help ensure that emergency services and essential workers can safely reach their destinations,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.
“But even with our crews out in full force, roads will likely be snow and ice covered, and it will take much longer to travel. Once the storm moves out, our crews will be able to make progress toward getting traffic moving at regular speed.”
ODOT’s goal is to have the average traffic speed on primary routes back to within 10 miles per hour of the posted speed limit within two hours and secondary routes within four hours of the end of a storm. ODOT forces hit that goal 95 percent of the time last winter.
ODOT is responsible for plowing and treating more than 43,000 lane miles of state and U.S. routes outside of municipalities and all interstates except the Ohio Turnpike.