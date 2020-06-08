COLUMBUS — For those who frequent Ohio’s highways and interstates, it is not uncommon to see members of the state’s transportation department working along the side of a busy roadway. However, travelers are reminded to stay in their lane to keep others safe.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), in the span of an eight-day period, motorists traveling on some of Ohio’s roads have struck five transportation crews working for the department.
According to an ODOT media release published on June 4, at least two of those crashes ultimately resulted in two crew members sustaining injuries on the job.
ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks states that as more citizens of the state begin to drive more, individuals should remember to “move over and slow down for our men and women working hard on the road.”
“These people have families they want to safely get home to when their vital work is done,” Marchbanks stated.
According to ODOT, the first of the recent set of crashes took place on Wednesday, May 27 when a semi-truck slammed into the back of an ODOT truck. The state-owned truck was reported to have been hauling an arrow board as part of a “rolling work zone” along US 30 in Crawford County.
The incident on US 30 resulted in an ODOT employee, operating the truck, being flown to Columbus for treatment.
On Monday, June 1, another ODOT employee was struck by a motorist as he was outside of his truck closing a ramp. ODOT stated that the individual was taken to the hospital with an injury to his arm.
Prior to 1 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, one ODOT crew was working along I-490 in Cleveland. The crew was struck by a vehicle. A few hours later, an ODOT pickup-truck on US 224 in Putnam County was hit. At the same time, a crew member was placing signs for a work zone. No one was injured in either case.
The latest in ODOT crews involvement in accidents occurred the morning of June 4. The crash involved a semi-truck, which clipped the front bumper of an ODOT dump truck on I-77 in Cleveland. The crew was reported by the department to have been working to open a ramp after an overnight closure.
“These crashes are 100 percent preventable,” Marchbanks stated. “Our workers and their vehicles are highly visible when they’re on the road.”
In 2020, according to ODOT, there have been 16 crews that have been struck by other individuals traveling on roadways.
Ohio’s Move Over legislation was established in 1999. The law was expanded in December of 2013 to apply to every stationary vehicle with flashing lights, which includes road construction, maintenance and utility crews.
The state’s transportation department outlines the Move Over law on its official website, dot.state.oh.us.
The Move Over Law is arranged to ensure the protection of those who work on or used the state’s roadways. According to ODOT, the law requires all vehicle operators to move over one lane, passing by a vehicle with flashing or rotating lights, which is parked roadside.
For frequent travelers, if a scenario prevents them from switching lanes, the law recognizes that sometimes it is not safe or possible to move over due to traffic conditions. In those types of situations, ODOT recommends slowing down and maintaining caution.
ODOT also reminds those that if they cannot switch lanes, they must watch for people or objects that could enter their “travel lane” and to be prepared to stop.
According to Ohio’s transportation department, yielding to emergency vehicles and the Move Over Law differ. For emergency vehicles, the driver must pull over to the right-hand side of the road and make a full stop when law enforcement, fire, ambulance or other emergency vehicles approach when presented with sirens and lights.
Drivers must wait until the emergency vehicle and its responders have passed by before resuming travel.
ODOT claims that across the nation, “hundreds” of people are injured or killed every year by a vehicle after pulling over. On average, “struck-by” crashes kill one tow truck driver every six days. Also on average, 23 highway workers, one law enforcement officer and five firefighters are killed every year.
For those who do not reside in the state, an individual can be cited if they do not follow the Move Over law with fines being doubled. Violators, according to ODOT, are fined two times $150 for the first violation, two times $250 for the same violation within a year of the first and two times $500 for more than two violations in a year.
Ohio’s Move Over law is applied to all interstates and state highways. The law can be enforced by any law enforcement officer, which includes state highway patrol, local police and county sheriff’s deputies.
According to the United States Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration, there are seven states that do not have Move Over laws enacted. Most of the non-Move Over states are located in the northeast section of the United States, except for Nebraska.