SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — The Ohio Department of Transportation will be continuing the work to repave U.S. 23 in Pickaway County, resulting in lane reductions through Friday.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, they’re making pavement repairs from North Court Street in Circleville to Weigand Road, just north of the rest area on U.S. 23.
Daily lane reductions are expected between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Lane restrictions apply to both directions and all work is expected to be completed before Friday.
An alternate route through the area is to use state Route 104 via state route 316 and state Route 762 or reverse.
Backups did occur in the area earlier this week.