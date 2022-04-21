CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio Department of Transportation is planning to pave U.S. 23 south of Circleville, and will also eliminate some crossovers during that process.
The road will remain two lanes in both directions as part of the construction process.
Brooke Ebersole, public information officer for ODOT District 6, said paving will begin this week, weather permitting. The road will be paved from Dupont Road to the Ross County line.
“There are not currently plans to widen this stretch of US 23, this project is just for pavement repairs in both directions,” Ebersole said. “Paving is expected to begin this week, but is always weather dependent. This project also includes the removal of some of the median crossovers that currently exist along US 23... We have seen multiple crashes over the last several years at these conflict points, and removing them is for the safety of the traveling public. Removing them will help reduce the most serious types of crashes like “T-bone” crashes – also referred to as angled collisions.”
The project is expected to be complete this fall.