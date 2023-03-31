CIRCLEVILLE - Work on the U.S. Route 22 and U.S. Route 23 interchange will begin on Monday.
In an email to the city, Joe Brubaker, the Project Manager for ODOT on the upcoming US-22 project at the US-23 interchange in Circleville, told them daily lane restrictions would begin next week as the pre-phase 1 part of the project begins.
"The work will consist of removing medians and installing temporary pavement and working on a median wall under the US-23 overpass along the piers," he said.
There will be daily lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"There will also lane shifts on the US-23 on/off ramps, Ramps E/D, to remove the median and replace it with temporary pavement," he said.
Brubaker said phase 1 will tentatively begin on Monday, April 24.
"This will see the closure of the US-22 EB to US-23 South ramp, Ramp F, for three weeks for demo and reconstruction," he said. "Traffic will be placed in a single lane with one way traffic controlled by traffic signals"
Brubaker said he will continue to send updates throughout the duration of the project as the contractor transitions through the different phases of the project.
"We look forward to a successful project and delivering a product that we can all be proud of," he said.