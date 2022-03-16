WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall High School theater students are going green this weekend as they perform “Shrek the Musical.”
There are to be three shows: Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium; and a third show on Sunday, March 20 at 2:30 p.m.
Director Megan McCune, also a teacher at Westfall, said she chose Shrek because she had the students to put it on after gauging interest.
“One thing I do is I start spouting shows to gauge an interest going into the next year and plan what I’m going to do,” she said. “Shrek was a show I was bouncing around with another one and it just kept calling me.
“I knew we had the kids for it, the talent for it, the kids love it and it’s a story the community would know with it being a major film.”
McCune said the show isn’t for the faint of heart as there is some of what she called “potty humor” and adult jokes.
“It follows the theme of the movie very much,” she said.
McCune talked up the set, which was painted by the art department and constructed by the ag department. The set is a singular piece that rotates around to four different scenes.
“It’s a big giant platform that has different backdrop scenes with each corner being a different scene,” she said.
“It spins on wheels so our stage crew just spins it around to each scene. The very opening act has Shrek kicking down the door of an outhouse that we have built. The set is really, really cool.”
McCune said the show is a little over two hours long, not including a 15-minute intermission.
“Westfall is a small community with big talent,” she said.
“I am very blessed to know the kids, the parents and the staff in this community. These group of kids, and I’ve not been here for very long, are the most talented group I’ve had the pleasure to direct. They’re extremely passionate and it shows in the work on stage they’re doing.”
“If you want your jaw to hit the floor and laugh hysterically, and to have a good time, you should see the show,” she said. “It’s for all ages.”
McCune said her favorite part of the show is the Three Little Pigs, who speak with a German accent.
“They’re played by three sixth-grade girls who are excellent,” she said. “There are some lines in the show, during rehearsals, that I guffawed and cackled at. I just lose it.”
Kirsten Metzger, 16, a junior at Westfall, said being Fiona is a lot but fun.
“I connect with Fiona as a character, so it’s a very easy character to just throw myself into,” she said. “It’s been good for my self esteem.”
Connor Van Dine, who plays Lord Farquaad, said his favorite part of the show is working with the cast.
“They’re all good people and they’re fun to be around,” he said.
Ashtin Stafford, 18, a senior, said his favorite part of the production is “the family it makes.”
“The group of people that I get to hangout with every day, I love spending time with them,” he said.
Cameron England, 17, a senior playing Donkey, said he loves the show, including the costume and being on stage with friends.
“I love the costume, I really dig it that I get to look like this for fun,” he said.
“My favorite part of the show is hanging out with [Stafford, Metzger and Van Dine] being able to be around my friends and make people laugh.”
McCune said for the production, the most exciting and challenging thing was that they’re coming back after not having a show for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was a lot going on, but we were ready and had already sold tickets,” she said.
“The exciting thing is that we get these kids who have the excitement about doing a show because we couldn’t do one last year. They felt this love and excitement to do one this year because they know it it got them fired up.
“With that, I’m finding it challenging that we’ve not done a show in two years and I’m having to remember how and when to do things. The struggle, challenge, enjoyment, and excitement are all going hand-in-hand.”
Both Van Dine and Stafford were part of “The Wizard of OZ” cast in 2020 that had production shutdown shortly before they were set to premiere, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both said they were happy the production of Shrek is moving forward.
“I’m really happy to be here now,” Van Dine added, “It was very sad [that it was shut down], I was going to play the Cowardly Lion.”
England, who is appearing in his first production, said being in costume for two hours is the most challenging part for him.
“It gets really hot on stage and trying to cool down is really hard,” he said.
Metzger said her favorite part of the show is the ending and the most challenging part for her is the singing.
“It’s higher than I thought my range was, so it’s been interesting and the most difficult thing to sing that high and well,” she said.
“I’ve worked with [McCune] and practiced.”
Van Dine said for him, the challenge has been balancing life as a busy teenager.
“I’m a really busy person, so it’s difficult making sure I make time for this, keeping up my grades in school and I also work part-time,” he said.
Stafford said for him, the most challenging part has been the choreography.
“Especially on parts where we didn’t have the set yet and we had to change what we had planned,” he said.
Metzger said the show is an experience and doesn’t take itself too seriously.
“It’s a fun show and everyone is super excited; you’ll feel the energy from the cast,” she said.
Van Dine encouraged the public to come out and watch the show.
“There are a lot of good people who have put in a lot of work and we’d all appreciate it if everyone came out and watched,” he said.
“It would mean a lot.”
England said people are going to love the show.
“There are things we’ve added to it and it’s going to get a whole bunch of laughs,” he said.
“You’re going to see some awesome things.”
Stafford agreed.
“I think everyone should come out and see it, we’re not going to disappoint,” Stafford said.
Both Stafford and England spoke about the animated movie voice actors and how that influenced their roles.
England said he watched Shrek as a young child and he never thought he’d have the chance to follow in Eddie Murphy’s footsteps of the character. Murphy played Donkey in the Shrek movie trilogy.
“I can’t match him at all, he’s a God, but I get to do something that makes people laugh and channel that energy,” he said. “You’re going to see it in the show.”
Stafford said he loves Mike Meyers who voiced Shrek.
“He’s always been an inspiration, I wanted to be a voice actor when I was younger,” Stafford said.
Stafford said it’s a lot of responsibility to be the title character.
“It’s stressful because I have a lot to live up to, especially from the Broadway show,” he said. “Brian d’Arcy James was a great Shrek on Broadway and I hope I can amount to what he was.”
Metzger said she wasn’t familiar with the source material previously but after the announcement of the show was made, she watched the original Broadway show “about 150 times.”
England encouraged others to try out for future productions.
“If you’re into it, do it, follow your dreams,” he said.
Tickets are available online https://westfallathletics.com/event-tickets. They will also be available at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19, and at 1:30 on Sunday, March 20.