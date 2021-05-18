CIRCLEVILLE — There are two Democrats and 12 Republicans in the Primary for Representative to Congress for the U.S. 15th Congressional District in a special election.
Greg Betts and Allison Russo are competing for the Democrat nomination for the race.
John Adams, Mike Carey, Eric Calrk, Thad Cooperrridder, Ruth Edmonds, Ron Hood, Thomas Hwang, Stephanie Kunze, Jeff LaRe, Bob Peterson, Brian Stewart and Omar Tarazi have all filed for the Republican nomination.
All Pickaway County voters will be able to vote in the election since the entire county is part of Congressional District 15.
The special election follows the announcement that U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers would be stepping down, which he did effective May 16. The Primary will be held on Aug. 3 and the General Election for the position will be held in conjunction with the General Election on Nov. 2.
Write-in candidates can still file, but must do so by May 28. Certification of the names will take place by June 1. The deadline to register to vote in the special Primary Election is July 6.
In other election news, the Pickaway County Board of Elections has certified the May 4 Primary Election. No results have changed as Todd Brady defeated Josh Ford 35 votes to 12. Brady will represent the Republican Party in the General Election against Democrat Zach Brooks.
“Following procedures prescribed by the Ohio Revised Code and the Ohio Secretary of State, all mail absentee, early and Election Day voting results were retabulated, and a full hand count was performed,” John Howley, Pickaway County Board of Elections Deputy Director, said. “Both endeavors resulted in a 100 percent match to the results reported on election night.”
In addition to the OH-15 Congressional District, voters in Circleville will also vote on the issue of whether or not to draft a charter.