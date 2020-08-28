CIRCLEVILLE — The winners in the Smiling Faces, Beautiful Baby contest have been chosen.
Following a more than month long voting contest, Oakley May Sayre, three months, received the most votes followed by two- year-old Elaynna June Alice Blackburn and Iva Mae Ebert, nine months. Sayre’s top prize is $200 followed by $125 for Blackburn and $75 for Ebert.
Sayre's parents are Timberly and Brandon Sayre, Blackburn's parents are Kevin and Jenna Blackburn and Ebert's parents are Chris and Megan Ebert.
In total 81 children from infants though age five had their pictures submitted for the contest.
Kristyl Fulton, APG Media Ohio Events and Marketing Director, congratulated the winners of the contest.
"We were very, very pleased with the number of entries to our contest and every single one of these adorable smiles brightens the day,” Fulton said. “Thank you to all participants and our sponsors, and congratulations to our winners."
In total, Sayre came in with 70 votes in the first round; 170 in second round; and 720 in the final round. Blackburn earned 270 in the first round; 100 in the second; and 710 votes in the final round. Ebert received 82 votes in the first round; 164 in the second round; and 699 in the final round.
Altogether, the first round brought in a total of 3,027 votes; 2,030 in the second round; and 3,854 votes in the final round.
For all the pictures including those of the winners see pages A5, B1, B2, B4, and B5 of today's edition of The Circleville Herald.