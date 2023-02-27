Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – Ohio Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting after a woman was killed in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn Saturday morning in Circleville.
Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer referred questions about the incident to the state Bureau of Investigation (BCI).
BCI forwarded the Circleville Herald’s question about the incident to Steve Irwin, press secretary to state Attorney General Dave Yost.
“The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal was requested by the Circleville PD to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning,” Irwin said. “No officers were injured. BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing.”
Circleville PD nor BCI has released the name of the woman who was shot.
Pickaway County Coroner John Ellis said the woman died in Franklin County, so he referred questions about the woman’s identity to the Franklin County Coroner’s office, which has not as yet returned calls seeking information.
Circleville PD has not released the name of the officer(s) involved in the shooting nor commented about whether that person(s) was placed on administrative leave.
In another story involving Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy shooting a man in January, Irwin said BCI does not identify the officer(s) involved in officer-involved shootings as they amount to uncharged suspects in ongoing investigations.
When asked if the deputy involved was placed on administrative leave in the Jackson County incident, Irwin said as it relates to officer-involved shootings, the decision to place an involved officer on administrative leave – or any subsequent decision regarding return to work – is entirely up to the agency. BCI does not make a recommendation in this area.
Circleville Herald has filed a Public Records Request seeking CPD bodycam footage from the incident.
Brooklynn Ison of Chillicothe took a cellphone video of the shooting that she said happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Video is posted with the story at circlevilleherald.com
“So I’m staying in the Rodeway Inn Hotel in Circleville and I was outside talking with a friend and we heard a gunshot but wasn’t really sure where it came from. The next thing we know, cops started swarming in and was checking the hotel rooms in the 100 block,” Ison said. “Well, they checked hotel room 104, but it appeared empty. They found her standing in the window in 105, pointing the gun at them. They were yelling, telling her to ‘put the gun down now.’”
In Ison’s video, Circleville PD tells the woman “don’t do it” and “please don’t do it” and “put the gun down we’re here to help you.”
Ison said her heart was racing the whole time as she heard police tell the woman over and over again to put the gun down, and then the shots were fired.
“The thing I know, they were shooting at her,” she said. “I didn’t physically see her but I did see all the cops and everything and saw them shooting at her.”
Listeners can hear multiple shots being fired in the video. Ison said after the woman was shot, she was taken via medflight to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
“I was definitely shocked and wasn’t expecting any of this to go down,” she said.
Miles Layton is Region Editor for APG Ohio.