Constitutional Access Ohio

FILE - Supporters and opponents of a GOP-backed measure that would make it harder to amend the Ohio constitution packed the statehouse rotunda on May 10, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. A ballot question seeking to make it more difficult to amend the Ohio Constitution was cleared for an August ballot on Thursday, May 18, and teams of Republican and Democratic lawmakers assigned to write pro and con arguments, respectively, to be presented to voters. 

 AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson, File

COLUMBUS — A ballot question seeking to make it more difficult to amend the Ohio Constitution was cleared for an August ballot on Thursday, and teams of Republican and Democratic lawmakers assigned to write pro and con arguments, respectively, to be presented to voters.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments