Ohio Christian University President Ron Smith started his Commencement Address with good news.
Smith announced that the Churches of Christ in Christian Union has given $1.5 million donation to OCU.
“It’s my blessing, extreme blessing to announce today a gracious gift of $1.5 million from the Churches of Christ in Christian Union,” he said to thunderous applause. “I was gonna say before the lump came in my throat to Ohio Christian University – I want to say how, how filled with joy I am that the ownership denomination of this university has been given a great good, a historic, an unprecedented good of this amount.”
Smith began his Commencement Address to the Class of 2023 by talking about Pulitzer Prize-winning Poet Robert Frost’s life before addressing the four pillars of Christianity.
“When we think about the context of Christianity in America and American religious history, I think of a person by the name of Robert Frost. A great poet, not necessarily known for his piety and Christianity, but known for a man who found a present help in time of need. Frost and his wife met a tremendous amount of obstacles, tremendous amount of adversity as they were newly married and beginning their journey in life.”
Smith said when Frost met and married his wife Eleanor in 1895, “he began to write poems that nobody wanted to read and he got discouraged and got ill while he was in his junior year at Harvard University and he dropped out. Students ever been to that place where you felt like it’s time to hang up the old academic regalia?”
Smith’s last sentence to students ushered in the wisdom he was about to share with Trailblazers as they set their sights on a star ahead.
Smith continued by noting Frost’s grief stricken life – how his children died and he struggled to make ends meet on the family farm.
“So Frost began to live with all of the grief and the sadness and a little bit of isolation at a farm in New Hampshire. It was there at that farm that he wrote many of the poems that would distinguish him in unprecedented ways.”
Smith continued, “What do you do when words aren’t enough? What do you do when the day-to-day things happen and it overshadows even a day like today because people can’t rise to meet the demand of the day. I believe Frost found a tremendous amount of equilibrium in a poem he wrote about choice; What to do when the adversity of life and the day-to-day things hit you and they don’t seem like they’re much of a celebration. For our graduates today, that’s the subject that I want to lead with you as distinguished, excellent students, full of Christian character and a life of hope.”
Trailblazers’ have a duty, a mission.
“We cherish the time we’ve had with you, but more than that, you now feel the heavy hands of the academic community upon you to excel,” Smith said. “Go into our world as witnesses for Jesus Christ to use your hands as hands of redemption. Though you may not be a clergy at all, a faithful person in the world who lets your light shine so before people that they could see your good works and glorify your father in heaven because today after the tassels are turned, I ought say in a very even flat level, voice will be, I mean this is it.”
Smith continued, “Today is your day with all of the rights and privileges pertaining thereto. Congratulations to the graduates. Now with all of the village that has been around you, you go and the choices you make day to day in the midst of a world that’s not really the same friend of grace as your chapel partners have been. In a world that puts up more protests seeking to cancel the Christian witness than to enhance the Christian witness, you’re going to need to be circumspect people full of wisdom, steadfast, unmovable always abounding in the work of the Lord. Your choices will open doors or will close doors. And I want Robert Frost’s words in the midst of all of the adversity he experienced to be a bolster to you in your mind, body and spirit today.”
Smith advised students to set their sights on a star to guide them through adversity.
Reciting Frost’s poem “Choose Something Like A Star” Smith said,
O Star (the fairest one in sight),
We grant your loftiness the right
To some obscurity of cloud- It will not do to say of night,
Since dark is what brings out your light.
Some mystery becomes the proud. But to the wholly taciturn
In your reserve is not allowed.
Say something to us we can learn
By heart and when alone repeat.
Say something!
And it says, ‘I burn.’ But say with what degree of heat.
Talk Fahrenheit, talk Centigrade.
Use Language we can comprehend.
Tell us what elements you blend. It gives us strangely little aid,
But does tell something in the end And steadfast as Keats’ Eremite,
Not even stooping from its sphere, It asks a little of us here.
It asks of us a certain height,
So when at times the mob is swayed
To carry praise or blame too far,
We may choose something like a star
To stay our minds on and be staid.
Smith went back to the birth of our nation with the Pilgrims’ great experiment.
“A group of people chose freedom and they chartered it. And the history of human civilization says it was a great experiment in liberty and Christianity was a foundational part,” he said. “Even in the cancel culture, there are four realities that can never be taken that is your heritage at the Ohio Christian University. Nobody can deny this heritage because Christians who are a part of the great experiment of freedom invested themselves in four ways.”
Smith said explained the four pillars are derived from free choice.
“First of all, Christians made the choice that for a better world to exist, education had to be a staple in that world,” he said.
So the Ivy League schools were born. Smith circled back to the Ohio Christian University.
“You see in the center of the name of your school is the word ‘Christian.’ And as Christians, those who have gone before you to date in these United States of America have said if it’s going to be an enterprise, it’s gotta be one where the mind reflects the mind of Christ and the world will be forever better if we can educate the mind. You can’t take out of an American society the gift of Christian education.”
Smith said the second pillar of Christianity is that there can never be peace without justice.
“They had the most significant impact by the literature that guided them in their Christian faith that the American justice system was born out of Judeo-Christian example and thought,” he said. “And even in the cancel culture in 2023 above the Supreme Court’s bench stands the carving of the 10 Amendments.”
Smith continued, “For humanity to exist and flourish, there has to be justice at the highest level and at the lowest level.”
A religious historian, Smith talked about Ohio’s faith history as the “burned over district” as America was being colonized and into the 1840s because of how many revivals of religion were taking place. He noted that the trains and railroad tracks crossing Pickaway County symbolize justice.
“Those trains are our friend because Christians motivated, by the fire Jesus Christ and the power of the Holy Spirit, used those trainings in a time where justice was so needed to create something called the Underground Railroad. And it ran from here even to my birthplace, which is Salem, Ohio. And in the midst of suffrage, because African Americans had been tainted —no – scored, lashed, bitten by the injustice of slavery. Our little cornfield with Christians said, ‘We gotta get him out of there.’ And in fact, we did. We’re not just in any cornfield. It’s a cornfield of justice. It’s a cornfield of God. It’s a cornfield of hope out of bondage and into freedom. It’s a cornfield where nothing could be more appropriate than a training place for students to come from all over – different colors, different ethnicities, but one body; the family after which every family in heaven earth is named – one in the Spirit, one in the Lord. And you’re a part of a graduating class that recognizes that. And I can see it in your faces. Thanks be to God!”
Smith said the third pillar is that of healing. He said Christians have built more hospitals in America than the rest of the world combined.
“Christians think that Jesus Christ heals. Ask us. We know because we have been healed by the very stripes of his back. And you graduates as laypeople and professional people, but wherever you go in whatever sector of life, your hands will be hands of healing because it’s a pillar of the fabric of Christianity in America.”
Smith said the fourth pillar is philanthropy.
“You realize if I took the 10 top categories of people who gave charitable gifts in America, you couldn’t. by adding numbers two through 10 still reach the summit of the monies that Christians give in the United States of America,” he said. “Christians are givers. Ask your new president – just today I received news of a $1.5 million gift by churches all around the state of Ohio.”
Smith ended his speech with these final words, a clarion call for serving others.
“So when today you leave with your education, you leave with your community of faith and people of love as permanent friends and family. You leave to go into a world where your choices can leave a legacy that nothing can ever take out of human society. Choose well. Choose something when life happens. Not just any something, something like a star, something that is so foundational that by your light, people will see Christ and flourish because of you.”