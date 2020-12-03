CIRCLEVILLE — U.S. News and Report ranked Ohio Christian University as the top performer in the regional universities Midwest category for social mobility.
The metric measures how successful colleges are at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large populations of students awarded Pell Grants.
According to U.S. News, “Economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college. Some colleges are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants. Students receiving these grants typically come from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000 annually, though most Pell Grant money goes to students with a total family income below $20,000.”
Provost Dr. Bradford Sample explains that OCU has aimed to continually improve the student experience.
“We have worked diligently to expand academic support, improve the online and on-site classroom environments, hire diverse instructors, restructure for improved service, and increase academic rigor,” Sample said. “Although we want to assist all students, we’ve taken care to especially focus on activities that would help first-generation students, economically disadvantaged students, and second-chance students returning to college.”
Director of Financial Aid Brandon Ritchey said in addition to academic support, students receive quality financial aid guidance as well.
“We work hard to counsel and provide every student with all the financial resources at their disposal,” Ritchey said. “We strive to keep OCU affordable for students from any economic background.” OCU even offers Payback Promise Loan Repayment Assistance to qualified students.”
The U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings are released yearly and analyze U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality.
OCU’s ranking can be viewed at usnews.com/best-colleges/rankings/regionaluniversities-midwest/social-mobility.