Bribery Investigation Ohio

FILE — Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2019. The racketeering trial of former Ohio House Speaker Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges was cancelled due to illness again Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, giving jurors a long holiday weekend to mull striking new details shared this week — from the stand and on tape — by players directly involved in the $60 million bribery scheme alleged by federal prosecutors.

 AP Photo/John Minchillo

CINCINNATI — The racketeering trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges was cancelled due to illness again Friday, giving jurors a long holiday weekend to mull striking new details revealed this week by players directly involved in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.


