DeWine and Parton

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine (left) holding a fireside chat with Dolly Parton (right). During the luncheon, Parton explained how important the Imagination Library is to her. 

 Submitted Photo

COLUMBUS — Earlier this week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine welcomed Dolly Parton to Ohio to celebrate the statewide success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Ohio. 

