Ohio Gun Hunters Have Successful Week of Deer Hunting

COLUMBUS – Hunters harvested 71,932 white-tailed deer during the 2022 gun week that concluded on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In the same weeklong period over the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer. In 2021, the weeklong number was 70,381. Deer gun season opens again for the weekend of Dec. 17-18.


