Protesters fill the Ohio Statehouse corridor on April 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio in opposition to a bill that would ban transgender girls from playing in girls sports at K-12 and collegiate levels. A House education panel voted the Republican-championed measure out of committee Wednesday, May 10, along partisan lines. The full House could put it to a vote as soon as next week. 

 AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson

COLUMBUS — A ban on transgender student-athletes playing on girls and women's sports teams in Ohio cleared a House education panel along partisan lines Wednesday, the latest attempt at such a measure first introduced by Republican lawmakers in 2021.


