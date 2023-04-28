COLUMBUS – The Ohio House of Representatives approved Wednesday House Bill 33, the State Operating Budget for fiscal years 2024-25.
The state operating budget is a two-year budget that funds the operation of state agencies and programs.
The budget awaits consideration from the Ohio Senate.
Chairman of the House Finance Committee, State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) said the House-led budget commits substantial resources to economic and workforce development, family enrichment, and education for Ohioans of all ages.
“I am proud of my House colleagues for leading the charge on this budget,” Edwards said in a press release. “The House budget will have a long-term impact on every Ohioan, every community, and every district.”
Edwards described House Bill 33 as a fiscally responsible balanced budget that supports everyday Ohioans and lays the foundation for the future by strategically investing state resources.
“The House budget positively impacts Ohioans in every district by continuing to lower Ohio taxes,” he said.
Edwards said the budget flattens and reduces the state income tax from the bottom up by 2.75% for individuals making up to $92,000 a year, providing tax relief to the vast majority of Ohioans.
Edwards said the legislation also commits $500 million to the All Ohio Future Fund.
This fund prepares locations throughout the state to be ready for large-scale development projects, which result in positive economic activity and job creation.
State Representative Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) is serving his second term as State Representative for the 12th Ohio House District, including all of Madison and Pickaway Counties and a western part of Franklin County.
Stewart said he worked on several amendments that relate to counties where state prisons are located. He said the state – not the county – should be responsible for costs associated with criminal cases that arise while being incarcerated in state prisons. Stewart said if a county prosecutor or sheriff incurs costs of handling that case, the state should reimburse these costs.
Stewart said his budget amendments also included plans to modernize court systems by requiring all common pleas courts to put civil proceedings online and make records more accessible to the public. Another amendment Steward championed was how common pleas and municipal courts should accept case filings electronically.
Stewart put forth an amendment to study whether it is best for state fairgrounds to remain at its current site in Columbus or if there is a better location.
“We are talking now about rebuilding the state fairgrounds within the next 25 years,” he said. “My amendment is that before we spend $190 million on rebuilding, perhaps we should study the possible an alternative site that might be better for the taxpayers.”
State Representative Mark Johnson (R-Chillicothe) is serving his second term as State Representative for the 92nd Ohio house district, including all of Hocking and Vinton Counties, southern Perry County, and Ross County from Chillicothe east.
“I had a total of 10 amendments accepted in our budget,” he said. “I voted Yes for it, it includes my number 1 priority was a $1,000 Ohio income tax credit for our volunteer firefighters and EMS workers. Other amendments were to expand ethanol production which helps our local grain farmers.”
Johnson said he hopes the Senate will include a bigger income tax cut when it reviews the budget.
“I along with others would like to see a bigger income tax cut but the $500 million cut for working families is a start and I’m hopeful that gets expanded by the Senate,” He said.
Additional appropriations highlighted by Edwards are as follows:
• More than $16.2 billion to fund the Fair School Funding Plan
• $100 million for new training facilities and workforce development capacity at Ohio’s colleges, universities, and training providers
• $65 million for critical upgrades at Ohio’s Veterans Homes
• $250 million for family and children services programming, such as multi-system youth, public children’s service agencies, and kinship care programs