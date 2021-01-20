CIRCLEVILLE— Ohio’s Federal Elected Officials are reacting to the official start of President Joe Biden’s tenure in the Oval Office.
Biden was sworn in during a ceremony in Washington D.C. that took place for much of the day Wednesday. Biden is the 46th president of the United States.
Kamala Harris, who was also sworn in Wednesday as vice president, is the highest-ranking elected official in U.S. history and is the first Black and Asian-American woman to be vice president. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, is the first Second Gentleman in U.S. history.
Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) released a statement following President Biden’s swearing in.
“I extend my congratulations to President and Dr. Biden, as well as Vice President Harris and Mr. Emhoff, on today’s historic Inauguration. I had the honor of attending, and I look forward to working with the new administration on areas where we agree in order to make a difference in the lives of Ohioans and all Americans. When we disagree, I will do so respectfully. Public service is a noble calling and anyone who serves deserves the respect of the American people, regardless of political affiliation.”
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) offered his congratulations wrote on Twitter that “American workers will finally have someone on their side in the White House.”
Ohio Representative to Congress Steve Stivers (R-15) was present for the ceremony posting pictures to his social media.
“Both as a Congressman and as a general, I took an oath to our Constitution, not to a president or a political party,” he wrote. “That means I am committed to uphold the peaceful transition of power. I am grateful to be attending the Inauguration today.”