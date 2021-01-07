CIRCLEVILLE — Following the events in Washington D.C. on Wednesday in which a large group of people infiltrated the Capitol Building, Ohio’s Senate and House of Representative members reacted to the days events.
On the floor of the United States Senate late Wednesday night, Rob Portman condemned the attack on the Capitol.
“I want the American people, particularly my constituents in Ohio, to see that we will not be intimidated, that we will not be disrupted from our work, that here in the citadel of democracy, we will continue to do the work of the people,” Portman said.
“Mob rule is not going to prevail here. Now, let’s face it, we did not reclaim this chamber tonight. Brave and selfless law enforcement officers stood in the breach and ensured that the citadel of democracy would be protected, and that we would be defended. And we are deeply grateful for that, as is the nation.
Every state has now weighed in and chosen to certify its electoral slate based on the popular vote, as set out in the Constitution. I understand that many Americans who would never storm this Capitol don’t trust the integrity of the 2020 election, don’t think the states should have certified, don’t think we should have accepted the results from the states and are insisting on more transparency and accountability. In the 2016 elections, lest we forget, many Democrats objected to the results and distrusted the election. I challenge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to listen, but also to do our part to try to restore faith in our elections.”
Portman, in a press release Wednesday evening, shared his thoughts on the day’s events and the actions of those who stormed the Capitol Building.
“These shameful actions to disrupt a session of Congress and vandalize the Capitol Building should never happen in our great republic,” Portman said. “The U.S. Capitol belongs to every American and is a symbol of the citadel of democracy. An attack on the Capitol Building is an attack on every American. Likewise, an attack on our nation’s brave law enforcement officers is an attack on the rule of law and the safety and security of all Americans.”
Steve Stivers (R-15), said he did not believe that Congress doesn’t have the authority to overturn results independently certified by the states.
“The events of yesterday (Jan. 6) showed just why the U.S. Constitution is so important,” Stivers said. “As Congress completed its mandated business early this morning, we demonstrated that the Constitution is what allows our Republic to withstand even the most egregious and un-American attacks. No amount of violence will ever change that fact, and we will not be deterred.
I swore an oath to uphold that Constitution, not a President or a party, and that means I cannot support an effort to overstep the parameters set by the 12th Amendment,” Stivers said. "I did not vote to object to the Electoral College slate. I do not believe that it is within Congress’s authority to overturn the results that have been independently certified by the states.
There may have been irregularities in the 2020 election, but Republican and Democrat officials across the country — including President Trump’s Attorney General, William Barr — have certified that it was not on a scale that would affect the outcome of the presidential election. It is pitiful that so many are not able to accept that fact, and clearly, work needs to be done to assure everyone that our electoral process is secure and transparent. But today, all Americans should take comfort in the knowledge that their Republic stands, and tomorrow, we will continue to work and make sure that it is made stronger by the challenges it faced.”
In a statement to the public Wednesday afternoon Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called the events of the day an embarrassment to the country.
“The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted. The stopping of the count of the Electoral College votes has occurred because the security of the U.S. Capitol has been breached by a violent mob. As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable. Lawlessness is not acceptable. This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear. Those who breached the Capitol breached the Constitution. Peaceful demonstrations outside the Capitol are an exercise of the demonstrators’ First Amendment rights. Stopping the constitutional process by which we elect the president is not."
The vote to confirm Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president was completed at 3 a.m. Thursday morning. All of the objections to particular state delegators were denied in Congress by majority vote.