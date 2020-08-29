CIRCLEVILLE — With a lot of questions surrounding voting this November the Pickaway County Board of Elections is providing resources so people can choose the right option for voting in the general election to be held on Nov. 3.
Early voting will begin Oct. 6 and until that time the Board of Elections cannot start mailing ballots.
“Voters may request absentee ballot applications by calling our office or going online,” Matthew Nicklas, director, said. “The Secretary of State will be mailing every registered voter one of these applications Labor Day week in September. Applications or ballots can be returned to our office by mail, our drop box on the back of the building on West Main Street, or in our office during normal business hours.”
If you’re not registered to vote you can do so through the online form or by visiting the board of elections office. Their website is boe.ohio.gov/Pickaway.
Nicklas warned that if someone makes the request to receive a ballot and vote by mail, that person won’t be able to do so in person.
“An absentee ballot request that we receive in the office before Oct. 6 or by mail will issue that voter a mail ballot and they cannot vote in person early or on election day,” he said.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose expressed his confidence in a safe and secure election.
“We are a few short weeks away from early voting beginning for the general election and Ohio will be Ready for November,” stated LaRose. “Hundreds of thousands of pieces of PPE have been donated, Ohioans are requesting absentee ballots at a record pace and our security infrastructure is rock solid as we approach Election Day. I’m confident that our bi-partisan county elections officials will carry out a safe and secure election for all Ohioans.”
Nicklas said as of now all 26 polling locations will be open and operating.
“We will operate under the Secretary of State, Ohio Department of Health and Pickaway County Public Health guidelines to ensure the safety of every poll worker and voter,” he said.
The Board of Elections is also looking for people to be poll workers and rovers during Election Day. Nicklas said more information is available on how to sign up on their website.