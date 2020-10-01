CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio House of Representatives Speaker of the House Robert Cupp visited Circleville this week, taking a tour of the Pickaway County Agriculture and Event Center to learn more about how state statutes helped and got in the way of the facility.
Cupp, along with the Pickaway County Commissioners and members from their office toured the facility on Tuesday. Cupp is from Lima and is the representative from District 4.
“It’s overwhelming and it’s a wonderful project,” Cupp said of the facility. “There are many opportunities here for the community and it’s a great visual. I’m very impressed with what’s been done.”
Cupp learned about the challenges that faced the old facilities that were torn down, the fundraising process, and the process of completing construction in between to county fairs.
“It sounds like there was some difficulty because of how rigid the statute was regarding such matters so there’s opportunity to revise that and make it easier in other places that want to do the same thing,” he said. “The fact that it was done with some state assistance for part of it, not a lot, it was mostly locally done but that extra touch can make a big different. These are very important things in the capital bill.”
“I think the commissioners and everyone that worked on this came up with something amazing and it’s a tribute to people who can work together with others to accomplish really good things for the community they live in,” he said. “I’m very impressed here with what I saw.”
Brian Stewart, Pickaway County Commissioner, said he feels like the story of how the facility came to be.
“We appreciate the speaker coming down and taking a look,” he said. “We have a great story to tell not only with the facility and what it means for the community and the region but also what it takes to get here. There were some very valuable lessons to learn over a difficult four or five-year period. I talk to commissioners around the state that ask what worked and what didn’t, what we’d do differently.”
Stewart said even though one way or another he won’t be a commissioner next year due to his running for state office, he learned those lessons and is glad to be able to share them with others and, if elected; use them at the next level.
“I’ve kept track of where state law helped us and where it held us back and where there are hurdles that could be made easier for folks,” he said. “I think this is a project that could help an awful lot of counties. The capital budget was huge in this project, $400,000 of $15 million isn’t a lot but without it we don’t have the amphitheater. We’ve appreciated Senator Troy Balderson, Gary Scherer and Bob Peterson for their work on it. I hope to have the chance to help more communities do something like this.”