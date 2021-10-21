CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio State University Marching Band was in Circleville Thursday night to perform as the last band of the Parade of Bands.
The band made several stops along the route, performing several songs, including “Carmen,” “Hang on Sloopy,” “The Hey Cheer” and more.
The “Best Damn Band in the Land” is comprised of 228 members and is one of the few college all brass and percussion bands in the United States, recognized as the sixth largest of its type in the world.
Healthcare Logistics sponsored the band’s visit. The band previously has performed in 2014 and 2010 and each time, had more than 100,000 people present for the parade.