CIRCLEVILLE — It seems the Ohio Youth Livestock Expo will not be hosting its swine show this year at the Pickaway County Agricultural and Events Center.
Marlene Eick, Ohio Youth Livestock Expo volunteer, announced in a video on social media that the group moved the show to Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville, Ohio. Greenville is located northwest of Dayton.
“Because we are evolving to some constantly changing demands to make the safest location possible, the expo has moved to the Dark County Fairgrounds,” Eick said. “We want to thank you, swine exhibitors, for your patience. We know this is a change of plans and we thank you for your continued support for the show.”
Eick said that the Pickaway County Fair Board is automatically refunding people who purchased camping spaces and that those looking to camp at the Darke County Fairgrounds will need to contact them.
“We really appreciated working with the Pickaway County Fair Board and the decision was a strategic board decision made by Ohio Youth Expo to move the swine shows to Darke County Fairgrounds,” Eick said.
Von Cremeans, Pickaway County Fair Board president, said the fair board is disappointed but understands the decision.
“They met with us on Saturday and it’s a hard decision they had to make but I stand behind that decision,” he said. “They were worried about the report from the Health Department and that’s why they told us they pulled out. We wish them the best and they said they’ll be back next year for more hog shows.”
Cremeans said the loss in revenue would be a hit but there’s more to it than that.
“We like showing the place off and all the hard work we’ve put into it,” he said. ”To have someplace else to go other than the few places that currently hold these types of events is great.”
Residents looking to watch the show can do so through waltonwebcasting.com. No spectators are permitted on the grounds, only judges and exhibitors and their family.
“Spectators cannot come and watch, it’s limited to exhibitors, limited family members and sponsors,” Eick said.
The event will take place starting on Aug. 7 with the final shows on Aug 16. There will be days in between in which no shows will take place due to cleaning. A full schedule is available on the Ohio Youth Livestock Expo website at oyle.com.