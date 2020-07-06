CIRCLEVILLE — As Ohioans still struggle with day-to-day life during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some have been sending good vibes to a public figure who has been on the voice for Ohio’s medical industry and communities.
On June 11, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared that the Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton would step down from her role as director. He added that Dr. Acton would transition to serving as DeWine’s chief health advisor, which became effective after the end of that business day.
In her place, DeWine announced that Lance Himes, who previously served as the state’s department of health director, was named as the interim-director.
“Let me say how very grateful I am for Dr. Acton’s selfless and tireless service to the people of Ohio as our Ohio Department of Health Director,” Gov. DeWine said. “It’s true that not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear a white coat embossed with the name Dr. Amy Acton.”
In her new role, Dr. Acton will be taking comprehensive and holistic approaches to addressing health along with the well-being for all those who reside in the state. Additionally, to her advising on issues relating to health, she will continue to focus her efforts on the current COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Josh Nelson, member of The Juggernaut Project, a digital “thank you” card was signed by more than 1,100 residents scattered throughout the state. Few individuals from Circleville and Chillicothe signed the letter the Dr. Acton in appreciation.
According to Nelson, the group that generated the card are not able to provide “the first names of individuals who signed the thank you card.”
The “thank you” letter to Dr. Acton was organized and produced by The Juggernaut Project, which is based out of the City of Cincinnati. The card can be viewed as well as a list of all those who participated by visiting juggernautproject.com/thank-you/.
Nelson added in his email to The Circleville Herald that hundreds of Ohio residents left comments for Dr. Acton when signing the card. He also shared some of the comments made which include the following:
“You were such an inspiration. I always listened to your advice. Too bad some bad apples forced you out. I believe they will all be sorry when things close down again because it was too soon. Those of us who are still standing behind you are following your advice. We thank you.”
“Thank you for saving so many lives. I’m so glad you are still working behind the scenes.”
“You were amazing and I looked forward to hearing from you everyday! Your calm delivery of facts and information surely saved thousands of lives and you will be really, really missed!”
“Classy and compassionate ... Thank you Dr. Amy for your diligence and quick action. I believe you and the governor saved many, many lives in Ohio.”
“Thank you for all you did for all of us. I looked forward to hearing you everyday; you can tell you loved your job and did a wonderful job. You truly cared about the people and told us what to do to keep safe. I admire you. Too bad there are people out there that just don’t care . You will be missed. Just wanted you to know people did listen and really did care what you had to say every day. Good luck with your new job. We love you Amy.”
The Juggernaut Project is a group of “regular people coming together to fight for progressive change.