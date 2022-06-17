CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth Berger Hospital President Tim Colburn, in an open letter to the community, shared updates with the community on some key milestones and shared plans to honor healthcare workers who worked through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colburn opened by acknowledging the pandemic that has been a challenge for those in the medical field for the last two plus years.
“Over the course of the pandemic, OhioHealth Berger Hospital, along with the rest of the medical community, had to adjust and adapt the way we provide care,” Colburn said. “Yet our goal has never changed: We strive to make sure each and every patient receives the best care possible.”
To that end, Berger has spent that time making necessary changes so healthcare workers, nurses and associates have the support they need to keep providing that excellent care.
“We updated many internal processes and systems,” he said. “And while the public may not see those upgrades, our community and patients have already felt the benefits.”
Colburn outlined some of the milestones OhioHealth has accomplished including:
• Updating lab instruments and interfaces
• Multi-million-dollar emergency department renovation, beginning robotic surgeries
• Offering more opportunities for continued education and training
• Transitioning software systems to create more efficiencies
• Opening the Chillicothe Medical Office
• Supporting staff through pandemic bonuses.
Despite an extremely difficult pandemic period, Colburn said, Berger recently earned an “A” from Leapfrog, the independent nonprofit organization representing the gold standard in patient safety.
“I’m proud to tell you that our efforts have paid off,” he said.
Colburn said an “A” in the Leapfrog system is measurable proof that Berger has an exceptional track record of keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.
“In short, our patients can trust us to deliver the best outcomes,” he said.
Colburn addressed how the employees of OhioHealth Berger have weathered the storm.
“This would be an amazing accomplishment for any health system, in any year,” Colburn said of the Leapfrog rating. “However, I think it’s especially admirable considering what has unfolded since 2020. Instead of succumbing to immense pressure, I saw our people continue to step up and prioritize excellent patient care — often at a cost to themselves. With the support of our community, we kept going and kept working toward our goals. I am constantly inspired by the selflessness, drive and skill I see in our associates.”
With that in mind Colburn concluded his letter, announcing a “special effort” to honor their employees.
“Over the next year, we will take time to celebrate the fact that even a global pandemic couldn’t keep us from accomplishing big goals,” Colburn said. “After two years of uncertainty and pain, I believe it’s important to intentionally make time to cheer for each other and recognize the way Berger’s associates stepped up in the face of adversity. After all this, we know that when put to the test, Berger’s the best.”
Colburn praised the community for its ongoing support.
“We could not have gotten through this without the unwavering support of our community,” he said. “Everything we do is for you, and we look forward to continuing to serve you with excellence.”