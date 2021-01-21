CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth Berger Hospital President Tim Colburn published an open letter to the community this week giving an update on community commitments, 2020 accomplishments and the COVID-19 vaccine.
Colburn opened his letter by talking about the Berger Health System and OhioHealth Merger in 2018.
“When we joined OhioHealth almost two years ago, our goal was to secure local healthcare in Pickaway County — and this is what we’ve accomplished,” Colburn said.
“Independent rural hospitals, like Berger, were struggling financially to survive. We knew timing was of the essence to join a larger system. However, we had no idea less than a year after joining, we would be entering a global pandemic. We couldn’t be more blessed with the timing of our integration. Without OhioHealth’s support throughout COVID-19, Berger wouldn’t have been able to persevere and the impact would have been devastating. Put simply, we wouldn’t have been able to serve our community as well or had access to crucial COVID-19 resources, like we have this past year.
Colburn said for many, 2020 was a year of “true hardship and our community was no exception.”
“However, we have been incredibly fortunate to have had OhioHealth’s support. Our slogan at OhioHealth is, 'Believe in WE,' he said. “I now truly understand the magnitude behind our mantra. We are a family of 30,000-plus passionate healthcare associates, fiercely dedicated to the communities we serve.”
Colburn shared updates to the facilities and staff since the closing of the Merger.
“In April 2019, OhioHealth committed $46 million in Circleville over a five-year span in new capital projects,” he said. “These projects included a new medical records system, eICU investments, robotic investments, vital sign and infant monitors, an updated and expanded emergency department, infrastructure work to the facility and much more. Since joining, we have invested in our associates financially and through their education. We have also had tremendous physician recruitment success. In 2020 alone, we on-boarded 12 new physicians here in Pickaway County.”
Colburn said OhioHealth Berger Hospital had “incredible success” but that it wasn’t easy. The United States surpassed 400,000 COVID-19 deaths nearly one year after the first confirmed case.
“The emotional toll this put on our associates and their patients is indescribable,” he said.
“For years to come, when I reflect on 2020, these words and phrases will quickly come to mind: ‘flatten the curve, wash hands, wear a mask, social distance, new normal, stop the spread, quarantine, trying times, etc.’ While we grew tired of these phrases and talking about COVID-19 every day, I didn’t grow tired of commending our heroic healthcare workers. They have been there for patients and families like mine, throughout this entire pandemic. I am immensely grateful for our healthcare heroes.”
Colburn also shared that the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived, but that doesn’t mean that things are quite ready to return to the way they were pre-pandemic, but there is hope.
“Calendar year 2021 will not be a complete return to normalcy, but thanks to the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine, I am optimistic for a healthier, more normal year,” he said. “Hope has become tangible within OhioHealth and healthcare associates across the country. Knowing the vaccine will allow us to better control this disease is a priceless feeling.”
Colburn also shared the health system’s vaccination rate and how to sign up locally.
“At OhioHealth, we have proudly vaccinated over 20,000 associates and volunteers and I am excited to say, COVID-19 vaccines for the community are here! On Jan. 19, we began rolling out vaccines to eligible community members. OhioHealth is distributing COVID-19 vaccines according to state and federal guidelines. Eligible community members can schedule an appointment through OhioHealth MyChart or by calling the OhioHealth COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, (614) 533.6999. For more information visit: https://www.ohiohealth.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations/.”
Colburn concluded his letter by asking the community continue to do their part and thanking it for the support.
“Please continue to follow the guidance of the CDC for the health safety of our community and loved ones,” he said. “Thank you to all who have supported us throughout this year. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our amazing community.”