CIRCLEVILLE —Tim Colburn, president of OhioHealth Berger Hospital, has written a letter with information on some new and updated initiatives the hospital is doing in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colburn had several topics in his letter, including information on the newly-erected tents outside the emergency department, a new drop off location for patient valuables and support, new information on donations, virtual health and surge planning.
“As we enter the month of April, preparations continue for the projected increase of COVID-19 patients in our community, across the state and across the nation,” Colburn stated in the letter. “First, I’d like to recognize the work of Battelle in developing an innovative cleaning process that allows for us to re-use and conserve Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers. I sincerely thank Governor DeWine for pushing the FDA to approve expanded use of this new technology and am immensely proud that OhioHealth is partnering with Battelle in this effort.”
Colburn mentioned that the tents outside the emergency department entrance are not test sites, but rather for the use of separating patients with respiratory illness and/or fever from those who do not.
“The tents will be used if a significant surge in emergency patients occurs due to COVID-19 and outside triage is needed. This will help limit the exposure to other members of the community and care team,” Colburn wrote.
Colburn acknowledged, with the visitor restrictions in place, patients are feeling isolated and anxious and aren’t able to receive personal items, however that has changed.
“We’ve developed a process that allows family members, friends or other visitors to be able to drop off items and/or personal communication devices at the main entrance between 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” Colburn commented. “Our Protective Services team will help ensure these items are safely delivered to our patients.”
When it comes to donations, Colburn said several organizations and businesses have reached out to offer their support and even deliver free food to the hospital, however, due to safety reasons, they can on longer accept such donations.
“To ensure the safety of our associates and to support the community with social distancing, we can no longer accept food donations to our hospitals or other OhioHealth locations,” he mentioned. “We are grateful for the support and want to encourage anyone in our community wishing to help to please consider supporting our associates in other ways such as financial support through the OhioHealth Associate Emergency Assistance Fund, supporting our Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical supply donation centers and continuing to offer restaurant and other discounts which we will promote to our associates.”
Donations, however, are still possible in terms of PPE or other needs the hospital or its patients might have.
“Last week, we established a donation center at Berger Hospital and have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our community,” Colburn said. “Future collection times may be announced at a later date. If you have other supplies or donations that are not PPE, we encourage you to send an email to SUPPLYDONATION@OHIOHEALTH.COM. Someone will be in touch to answer your question and discuss your offer of help.”
Colburn commented when it comes to virtual health and telemedicine, more than 5,500 patients across OhioHealth’s system have been seen.
“We anticipate video visits to go live early next week for both OPG primary care and specialty visits and OhioHealth Home Care. Interested in a virtual visit with your provider so you can stay home but still receive the care you need? Check to see if your provider is scheduling virtual appointments via MyChart,” he added.
Colburn said the hospital is also planning for a potential surge in patients with COVID-19 and they’ve been working with Pickaway County Public Health and the Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency, as well as other area hospitals to ensure they can provide the necessary care.
“We’re working on surge planning locally, and in collaboration with the OhioHealth hospitals in central Ohio,” he mentioned. “We are transitioning beds here at Berger to be able to care for and cohort patients, securing additional equipment and working on staffing to be able to support higher levels of care on several of our units.”
“Traditional referral patterns will continue for our regional and central Ohio care sites,” Colburn continued. “You’ve likely heard about plans to use the Columbus Convention Center as an alternate site of care, and our colleagues in Columbus are working with the other Columbus-based healthcare systems to convert that facility to be able to care for approximately 1,000 non-critical COVID-19 patients, making more space for critically ill patients who need to be cared for in our hospitals in central Ohio. This resource will only be used if needed.”
Colburn concluded his letter by saying their entire team is working to be ready for needed care here in the community.
“I am so proud of our team — every member of our team — for their dedication, their innovation, their strength, their teamwork and their relentless commitment to our patients,” Colburn wrote. “I also thank you for your collaboration, your donations and your support as we continue our work. We’ll be in touch again next week with updates about our progress.”