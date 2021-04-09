CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth Berger Hospital unveiled their new emergency department following major renovations.
Kristin Gardner, chief nursing officer of OhioHealth Berger Hospital, said the renovation was “much needed” and wouldn’t have been possible if Berger was still an independent health system.
“If you’ve been in our emergency department recently, you might have noticed that while you received great care, the space was in need of facility updates,” she said.
“We are going from rooms formerly separated by a curtain to completely private, spacious rooms. These rooms will better serve our patients and their families by providing a healing environment. Other enhancements include a modern appearance, multiple accessible restroom facilities and documentation stations near patient rooms to allow for quick response times to patient needs.”
Gardner said about half of the emergency department has been completed and the second phase of the renovation is to be completed in November.
“When completed, we will have 13 private patient rooms, a new location and space for our laboratory services, as well as our medical records,” Gardner said.
“Although things may look different, you can expect the same exceptional care and dedication you have come to trust from our dedicated clinical staff, registration and security associates, as well as our highly trained physicians and providers.”
Tim Colburn, president of OhioHealth Berger Hospital said OhioHealth Berger has “amazing community partners” and that he’s proud of where things have come in the two years since the OhioHealth and Berger Health Systems merger.
“As you may know, when we became a member hospital at OhioHealth, OhioHealth committed to investing in local care by recruiting new physicians and specialists, implementing improved technology systems and investing in our associates through education and market adjustments. Now, OhioHealth is already honoring yet another commitment through this multi-million dollar ED renovation.”
Colburn said he couldn’t be more excited for OhioHealth Berger to better serve the community.
“This renovation was much needed and I know our staff and patients are really going to appreciate the opportunities it brings,” he said. “Thank you to OhioHealth and all the staff and community members who helped make this possible. When we joined OhioHealth two years ago, they committed to keeping healthcare local and vibrant here in Pickaway County. Today is an example of how they have followed through on their promise.”