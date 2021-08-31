CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth announced that patients will now only be allowed a single visitor for inpatient stays starting Aug. 31.
OhioHealth made the announcement Tuesday morning following a recent community surge in COVID-19 cases. Patients in emergency, medical practice, surgery and outpatient infusion/radiation oncology space remain unchanged with one visitor allowed.
Designated visitors may enter and exit the hospital as needed and stay overnight if clinically appropriate. Outpatients will continue to follow the outpatient exception policy. Patients receiving behavioral healthcare will continue with the current scheduled visitation process and OhioHealth Physician Group remains as one visitor.
Visitors are required to be asymptomatic, wear masks and pass screenings. Visitors must be at least 18 years old unless they are a parent of a patient.
OhioHealth does have exceptions in place for caretakers and patients receiving end-of-life care. Minor patients may have both their parents and maternity patients may also have two support people.
Special circumstance are to be determined by the clinical team.
For more information and specifics of the policy, visit www.ohiohealth.com.