CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth is making good on it’s promises to the community it made as part of the merger Berger Hospital made with the health system in 2019.
Tim Colburn, past president of OhioHealth Berger, Interim President Casey Liddy and Lease Oversight Board Chair John Edgar went before City Council last week to give an update on the progress OhioHealth has made in the three areas promised.
Colburn said there are three “major commitments” under the lease agreement that was negotiated by the city, council and OhioHealth, a $610,000 income tax floor, $4 million per year in capital improvements and hiring 15 new physicians.
The tax withholdings have increased from $418,360 in 2019 from April to December to more than $1.1 million in 2022.
“We had income tax commitments of $418,000 which was below the prorated amount and we did pay that back, $34,000 to the city,” Colburn said. “Since that period of time the $610,000 has been exceeded. In 2022 we’re up just under double the goal. Part of that is growth in Berger and part of that is the .5 percent income tax increase but it’s all good to the coffers and revenue base of Circleville.”
Colburn said the most important investments are to the community in both physicians and improvements to the facility. As part of the lease OhioHealth committed to $4 million per year in routine capital to a total of $20 million
“We’re on pace to make that commitment but I will tell you because of the COVID pandemic that spending is slower than committed,” he said. “We have projects that are committed but we’re just having a harder time spending that. A number of months after fiscal year 2024 plus six to nine months should allow us to spend that money but it is all committed.
Colburn said the major projects including the improved air handlers, emergency room upgrades and IT upgrades have also been completed by OhioHealth.
Edgar said he’s driving the entire hospital to private rooms, like the renovated emergency room. Currently the spaces are separated by curtains which Colburn acknowledged are as private.
“We’re driving towards that goal,” Edgar said. “The $20 million you see was done $4 million annually during that part of the lease. We did ask the city and county to hold some of that spending because we couldn’t do it all at once. In the Emergency room there’s only so much space you can set up for construction. The operating room is now under process and the patient prep room and recovery area is still to come. Additional money from Ohio Health is still to come...that’s something we believe OhioHealth will do.”
Colburn said to date, OhioHealth has hired 13.1 additional full time employees, roughly 84 percent of the commitment positions.
“That’s 84.5 percent compliance rate and we still have fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2024,” Colburn said. “There are two areas of focus that will exceed that 100 percent goal. We need three providers to open up urgent care in the spring of this year and we need to round out our compliment of general surgeons.
The [operating room] is very important for local care. One you take care of patients locally and it does pay the bills in a hospital setting. We’ve done 25 to 30 percent increase in volumes in the OR and having a full compliment of general surgeons is how we can meet the 15 physicians requirement.”
Colburn acknowledged that the new positions were above and beyond both replacement staff and the support staff they’ve hired and will need to hire.
“OhioHealth is not being given credit in replacing people that have left or for hiring physicians that serve the Chillicothe market that is led by Berger,” he said. “In total the 13 physicians that are listed here under the lease, is actually 28.7 physicians in total that have been hired.”
Colburn spoke about some of the information OhioHealth had that about 12,000 people drive from Ross County past Berger to go to a healthcare facility in Columbus.
“Some 40 percent of those go to OhioHealth and the rest go to our competitors’ and we’ve begun to change the tide,” he said. “Berger use to care for about $1 million a month in patient care from a Chillicothe zip code that’s almost $4 million a month. That’s all keeping care local.”
Colburn said OhioHealth is a centralized health system but it’s all about keeping healthcare local which was a differentiator during the lease program.
“OhioHealth delivers care locally and the other systems want to bring you to a main campus at Ohio State or at Mount Carmel,” he said. “We want as much of the care as possible to be delivered locally and that will make the local footprint bigger.”
Following their remarks, City Council members asked questions, including about the recently discussed strategic plan and how OhioHealth might use that information to leverage OhioHealth into bringing more local resources including a slide that gave Circleville a tier 2 rating on healthcare citing a need for more physicians locally among other health considerations like life expectancy, uninsured residents and obesity.
“[During that presentation] Casey and I were leaning over to each other saying that was a great slide to show OhioHealth leadership,” Colburn said. “It’s an independent third party perspective and quality of life, parks all those things impact OhioHealth’s vision on investing in the community. If there’s good quality of life, good healthcare and rooftops coming that’s what builds patient traffic for us to make business decisions.”