CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth has been ranked one of the top 100 companies to work for by Great Place to Work and Fortune, coming in at 49 nationwide.
The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Award is based on an analysis of survey responses by more than 500,000 employees across the U.S. and 81 percent of OhioHealth's associates said it was a great place to work, 22 points higher than the national average. OhioHealth is the owner of OhioHealth Berger Hospital and many different locations around Pickaway County.
“We are honored to be named one of Fortune Magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For,” Shereen Solaiman, OhioHealth Senior Vice president and Chief Human Resources Officer, said. “This award is an honor, but especially in the last year as we fought a pandemic on national scales with our healthcare workers on the front lines. We could not be prouder.”
OhioHealth was one of four Ohio companies on this year's list and one of nine healthcare companies.
“The fact that we have been placed on the Fortune list 14 times through years of change and growth speaks to our commitment in building a strong and inclusive culture,” Solaiman said. “We are thrilled to be featured alongside other inspiring companies that care about creating a great place to work for all.”
To determine the 2021 list, Great Place to Work® surveyed employees on several topics, including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact.
“Congratulations to the 100 Best Companies to Work For. These companies stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers and our society in a difficult year,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.
“Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year — a testament to the resilience of their inclusive, high-trust cultures.”
Companies were also assessed on how employees’ experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status and other characteristics to ensure that the company is creating a great workplace for all.
“Our associates contribute to our culture by living OhioHealth’s core values of compassion, excellence, inclusion, integrity and stewardship," Solaiman said. "We trust and listen to each other, celebrate what we do well and continuously look for ways we can do better. By working together to provide the best experience for our patients and associates, we make an award-winning team."
This year, 60 percent of each company’s score is based on confidential employee feedback. The remaining 40 percent is based on the programs each company said they created to support their people and communities in response to the pandemic. This methodology represents a change in response to the unique circumstances of 2020.
In pre-pandemic times, 75 percent of each company’s score is based on confidential employee feedback and 25 percent is based on our assessment of employees’ daily experiences of the company’s values, people’s ability to contribute new ideas and their leaders’ effectiveness.
Great Place to Work will be returning to this methodology next year.