CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth, including OhioHealth Berger Hospital and other area connected resources announced this week that they will require the COVID-19 vaccine for all their 35,000 associates, providers and volunteers.
This requirement extends to both employed and independent physicians, to those in patient-facing and non-patient-facing roles and to students and vendors. The deadline to become fully vaccinated is Dec. 1.
“What we know for certain is that all three available vaccines are safe and effective in preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” Amy Imm, MD, vice president, quality and patient safety, OhioHealth, said.
“With the delta variant surging in Ohio and across the nation, now is the appropriate time for us to take an additional step to protect our patients, ourselves and each other.”
OhioHealth’s decision to require the COVID-19 vaccine falls in line with other health systems in Ohio and more than 50 health systems in the U.S. that are now requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for caregivers and staff. This healthcare vaccination requirement has been endorsed by more than 60 medical associations and societies nationwide.
Since COVID-19 vaccines became available in December, more than 340 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the U.S. Multiple studies have confirmed the vaccines’ safety and efficacy. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 22,908 people have been fully vaccinated in Pickaway County, making up roughly 39.19 percent of the population.
“I’ve talked with a number of people who were vaccine hesitant and once they are truly open to understanding the science behind the vaccine, they tend to get the shot,” said Joe Gastaldo, MD, medical director of infectious diseases, OhioHealth.
“The data tells the real story here and that is, if you look at all the deaths from COVID-19 in the last few months, 99 percent of them were among people who were not vaccinated. These deaths are largely preventable and that’s a real shame for the thousands of families and friends who have lost a loved one to COVID-19.”
In addition to the COVID-19 vaccine, OhioHealth also requires associates, providers and volunteers to receive an annual flu vaccine as well as the measles, mumps, rubella and varicella vaccines upon employment. Religious and medical exemptions may be granted to those who meet the exemption criteria.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine or to schedule a vaccine appointment, visit OhioHealth.com/COVID-19.
** *** **
Additional information is from OhioHealth.